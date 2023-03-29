Bagby projected as winner of special election for Va. senate seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Lamont Bagby is projected to win the 9th district state senate seat that was vacated by now-Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan.

The unofficial results from the State Department of Elections has 95% of precincts reporting. Bagby has nearly 90% of the votes, while Republican Stephen Imholt has just over 10% of the votes.

Bagby issued a statement last night saying part, "I am grateful for the support we have received throughout the course of this campaign and am honored to be the next state senator representing the very communities that raised me."

And Imholt issued a statement about the latest results saying, "I'd like to express my congratulations to senator Bagby. The results are not completely unexpected to me. The most important part about this is that people need to have a choice, and I was glad to be a part of that."

There is no word yet on if there will be a special election to fill Bagby's seat in the House of Delegates.

And our CBS 6 political analyst tells us Bagby will not necessarily stay in his new role for long. He'll be up for re-election this November in a completely re-drawn district.