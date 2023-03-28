Bagby, Imholt face off in special election to fill McClellan's vacant senate seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be the day we find out who will be replacing Jennifer McClellan's 9th senate district seat as Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt face off in a special election.

CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth predicts that there will be low turnout for this special election.

"This is a district that is the epitome of what you call a safe district. The big election was actually took place last month when we had the democratic primary."

Last month, Bagby defeated two opponents in a Democratic firehouse primary for this Richmond-based 9th senate district.

He was first elected to the house in 2015 and is chairman of the Virginia Legislative black caucus.

Imholt was the only republican who signed up to represent his party. He's a retired IT professional.

He unsuccessfully ran for the House of Delegates in 2015.

Holsworth calls this a heavily-leaning Democrat 9th senate district that covers parts of Hanover County, Richmond, Henrico County and Charles City County.