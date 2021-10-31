Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID when voting Tuesday on Election Day

If you’re planning to go vote Tuesday in the 2021 state elections you need a valid form of identification.

Here’s a list of the 16 acceptable forms of identification when going to vote according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Virginia driver’s license. It may be current or expired

Valid DMV-issued ID card

U.S. Military ID

Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID, if issued by one of 11 tribes recognized

Signed ID Confirmation Statement

Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in ordinary course of business (public or private employer)

Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision

Voter confirmation documents

Nursing home resident ID, if issued by a government facility

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter, as long as it is not more than 12 months old

Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Any voter who does not present acceptable identification must vote on a provisional ballot.

