Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID when voting Tuesday on Election Day

Steve Helber/AP
Voters cast their ballots under a giant mural at Robious Elementary school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Poll workers said that traffic was slow due to all the early voting in the precinct. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Election 2020 Virginia
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 08:05:46-04

If you’re planning to go vote Tuesday in the 2021 state elections you need a valid form of identification.

Here’s a list of the 16 acceptable forms of identification when going to vote according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

  • Virginia driver’s license. It may be current or expired
  • Valid DMV-issued ID card 
  • U.S. Military ID
  • Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
  • Valid U.S. passport or passport card
  • Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections 
  • Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID, if issued by one of 11 tribes recognized 
  • Signed ID Confirmation Statement
  • Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in ordinary course of business (public or private employer)
  • Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia
  • Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia
  • Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision
  • Voter confirmation documents
  • Nursing home resident ID, if issued by a government facility
  • Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter, as long as it is not more than 12 months old
  • Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Any voter who does not present acceptable identification must vote on a provisional ballot.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Virginia

Friday, Sept. 17: Early, In-Person Voting Begins
Thursday, Oct. 12: Voter Registration Deadline
Friday, Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Saturday, Oct. 30: Early, In-Person Voting Ends
Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day: In-Person Voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Friday, Nov. 5: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register to Vote in Virginia Check Your Voter Registration Status Find Your Polling Location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
