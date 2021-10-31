Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID when voting Tuesday on Election Day

If you’re planning to go vote Tuesday in the 2021 state elections you need a valid form of identification.
Here’s a list of the 16 acceptable forms of identification when going to vote according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
- Virginia driver’s license. It may be current or expired
- Valid DMV-issued ID card
- U.S. Military ID
- Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
- Valid U.S. passport or passport card
- Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections
- Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID, if issued by one of 11 tribes recognized
- Signed ID Confirmation Statement
- Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in ordinary course of business (public or private employer)
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia
- Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision
- Voter confirmation documents
- Nursing home resident ID, if issued by a government facility
- Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter, as long as it is not more than 12 months old
- Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter
Any voter who does not present acceptable identification must vote on a provisional ballot.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Voter Guide to the 2021 Election
Key Dates and Deadlines in Virginia
Friday, Sept. 17: Early, In-Person Voting Begins
Thursday, Oct. 12: Voter Registration Deadline
Friday, Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Saturday, Oct. 30: Early, In-Person Voting Ends
Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day: In-Person Voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Friday, Nov. 5: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date