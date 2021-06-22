Virginia Beach firefighters battle large blaze near First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - About 40 firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department battled a large blaze in the 1500 block of McCullough Lane Monday night.

The fire department said units responded to the house in the Alanton neighborhood along the water way around 8:20 p.m.

The massive fire could be seen across Broad Bay at First Landing State Park.

The first unit to arrive on scene relayed to the incoming units that it would be a "defensive operation" due to the size of the fire and the fact that the home was fully engulfed.

The other units that responded were told that apparatus space and water supply would be a challenge due to the road providing limited access.

The Virginia Beach Fire Boat also responded to help bring the fire under control.

About 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

The fire was brought under control around 9:29 p.m.

There were no injuries or deaths to the occupants of the home or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.