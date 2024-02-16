This 89-year-old new bride has advice for singles: 'I challenge any woman to go after a man she wants'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 89-year-old woman who got married at a Virginia assisted living home said a friend introduced her to her 56-year-old groom when he moved into the facility.

"We just got acquainted. It's been about a year," Gloria Kirby, Morningside in the West End's resident ambassador, recalled. "He's a very kind man, thoughtful and considerate."

WTVR Gloria Kirby

Randy Wray said just moments before the ceremony Saturday afternoon that his heart "was jumping" as he thought about marrying his "Pumpkin."

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," he said.

Randy said the wedding was "a long time coming" and that "it's never too late" to find love.

"Because I never thought I'd find it again, I gave up," he said.

WTVR Randy Wray

Gloria said she immediately liked what she saw in Randy.

"As you grow older, which I have, it becomes easier to decipher people and their feelings and dealing with other people," Gloria said. "Today's my wedding day. I just can't believe this."

She also offered this advice for others contemplating getting back into the dating game.

"I would challenge any woman to go after a man she wants," Gloria urged.

WTVR Morningside in the West End Activities Director Brittany Volz

Brittany Volz, the Activities Director at Morningside in the West End, called the love the pair have for one another "undeniable."

"They take such good care of each other and truly put each other first," Volz said.

She was elated to be planning and hosting the nuptials at the facility.

"I never thought as an activity director, I would get to throw a wedding in an assisted living facility," Volz admitted. "So this is a big deal."

Additionally, staffers hosted a reception for the newlyweds. Then the Wrays boarded a bus festooned with "Just Married" signs and took a driving tour of Richmond.

"This is just amazing. You don't really get to see a lot of people get married at this age," Volz said. "Life doesn't have to stop when you move into an assisted living facility."

WTVR Gloria Kirby and Randy Wray wed at Morningside in the West End on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Congratulations, Gloria and Randy!

If you would like to send a card to congratulate the newlyweds, their address is:

Gloria and Randy Wray

Morningside in the West End

3000 Skipwith Road

Henrico, Virginia 23294

Do you ❤️ good news? Please share this story on social media to help more people see the awesome things happening in Central Virginia. Have a tip about another good news story? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.