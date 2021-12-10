Student from Colonial Heights charged after William & Mary bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Several buildings on the campus of William & Mary were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

Campus officials said as a precaution the Sadler Center, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, Cohen Career Center and Aromas Daily Grind were evacuated and the first safety alert went out around 11 a.m.

Campus authorities and police investigated the threat at the Sadler Center construction site, and said the threat was posted on social media. Bomb sniffing dogs swept the area and around 1 p.m.

According to campus police, Barrett Smith, a William and Mary student from Colonial Heights, has been charged with one felony count for threatening to bomb a building. He is part of the Class of 2023.

Officials originally said there was no imminent threat to campus, but had asked people to avoid the area.

They said a siren that may have been heard around 11:15 a.m., is not related and was just a test of the Surry siren.

News 3 reached out to the university for comment.

William & Mary Police Chief Deb Cheesebro released the following statement regarding the incident this morning on campus: