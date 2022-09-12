A man was killed in a Henrico hit-and-run. Officers are compelling the driver to come forward.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- 11 years ago, two brothers were walking to a Waffle House on Henrico County's Northside when one of them was hit by a car.

Just after one brother was hit by a car, the two of them would be hit by a truck. Henrico Police Lt. Robert Netherland said that the two brothers were homeless at the time of the crash.

Earl Anthony Eacho, 46 at the time, was crossing Route 1 at night to get to the restaurant, according to Netherland. While crossing the road, Earl was hit by a vehicle which shortly thereafter drove away.

Earl's brother, who was just behind him, ran into the road to help his brother. While attempting to help his injured brother, he was hit as well.

Luckily, the brother who came in to help Earl was not severely injured by the impact of the second crash. Earl would, unfortunately, pass away from his injuries.

Unlike in the first crash, the driver in this crash stayed at the scene.

Over a decade later, officials are compelling the person who hit Earl on that night in 2011 to come forward and confess.

"It's kind of the same thing we talk to a lot of people about which is, you know, switch the roles around. Put yourself in those positions. How would you feel? It's that simple question. If they came to me and admitted everything, I would tell the judge, he came forward or she came forward, they admitted everything to us, they didn't try to hide anything, they were very cooperative in the case. That does go a long way," Netherland said.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call 833-RTC-FNVA or email tips@reopenthecase.org. You can also contact the Henrico Police by calling (804) 501-5000.