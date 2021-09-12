Watch
Twin beams pay tribute to fallen towers in NYC

Brittainy Newman/AP
The annual “Tribute in Light” is illuminated on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Sep 11, 2021
Two vertical beams of bright blue light shot upward through the darkened New York City sky, evoking the twin towers at sundown in an annual tribute visible for miles.

The “Tribute in Light” public art installation first shone six months after the Sept. 11 attacks and has been repeated each anniversary since, with the twin columns reaching up to four miles into the sky from dusk to dawn.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum presents the display to honor those who were killed and celebrate the spirit of the city.

