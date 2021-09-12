Watch
Bush warns of domestic extremism, appeals to 'nation I know'

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Former President George W. Bush, right, wipes his eyes next to former first lady Laura Bush, after he spoke at a memorial for the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa., on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. -- Former President George W. Bush appealed to Americans for a return to the spirit of cooperation that emerged almost instantaneously after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

In remarks Saturday on the anniversary of the attacks, Bush warned that the nation is falling into division and extremism and pointed to “violence that gathers within.”

His remarks for the keynote address at the national memorial in Pennsylvania to the victims of Flight 93 came barely eight months after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

