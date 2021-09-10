Watch
NewsRemembering 9/11: 20 Years Later

Actions

Remembering 9/11: Antoinette Essa watched in horror

Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 18:34:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- I was working at NBC 12 and as we watched the first twin tower in flames and someone said in the newsroom, 'that wasn’t an accident, I think it’s terrorism.'

Then in horror, we watched as the second plane hit the twin tower and everything seemed to go in slow motion.

We were all in shock and stood still watching every minute of coverage on national TV.

Join us this week as we Remember 9/11: 20 Years Later with unique reports and recollections from our award-winning storytellers on social media, WTVR.com, and television.

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

    Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.