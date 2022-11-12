PHOTOS: 82-foot Norway spruce arrives at Rockefeller Plaza

Share Facebook

Workers steady the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as a crane lifts the donated tree into place Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Workers prepare the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before the donated tree was lifted into place by a crane Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its to 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip to from Queensbury, New York, to New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Neil Lebowitz of Queensbury, N.Y., playfully grabs his bicep after pounding a stake into the base of the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, after it arrived at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was donated by Lebowitz and his family. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Visitors watch as the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas is raised from a trailer Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, following its arrival at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its to 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip to from Queensbury, New York, to New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Spectators watch as the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas is lifted into place Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was donated by Neil Lebowitz and his family from Queensbury, New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

