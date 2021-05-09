PHOTOS: Rainbow clouds appear over Virginia

Check out our collection of rainbow clouds, which are actually called cloud iridescence or circumhorizontal arcs, spotted in the skies in Central Virginia.

“Essentially it’s sunlight coming through these high-level clouds, these cirrostratus clouds which are made of ice crystals,” WTVR CBS 6 meteorologist Mike Stone explained. “The sunlight gets diffracted, and when it does that, it actually looks like a little rainbow in the sky.”

Stone said circumhorizontal arcs occur most often in the late spring and summer as the sun angle gets higher.

