PHOTOS: That strange light in the sky was SpaceX rocket deploying satellites

That strange light you saw in the sky Saturday evening was not a meteor or a UFO, but a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket deploying 52 Starlink satellites. The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral just after 7:30 p.m. and the lower part of the craft later landed on a "drone ship" in the ocean off the South Carolina coast.

