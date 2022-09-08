PHOTOS: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years

Share Facebook

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II departs St Paul's Cathedral, London with the Dean of St Paul's David Ison, left, following a service of thanksgiving on the last day of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London, Tuesday, June 5, 2012. Crowds cheering "God save the queen!" and pealing church bells greeted Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as she arrived for a service at St. Paul's Cathedral on the last of four days of celebrations of her 60 years on the throne.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, poses for a photograph after presenting the Royal Tank Regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday April 25, 2018. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Associated Press

A wax work model of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is prepared at Madame Tussauds in London, Monday, Sept. 7, 2015. The model is undergoing a commemorative redress. The Queen on Wednesday will become the longest ever reigning monarch in British history. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II laughs as she meets the public during a walkabout to celebrate her 80th birthday in Windsor, England, Friday April, 21, 2006.The Queen was born on April, 21, 1926 and became Queen in February 1952. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ride in an open horse drawn carriage as she return to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade after the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking her official birthday in London, Saturday, June 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, left, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Katherine Duchess of Cambridge, right, looking at their hampers after being presented with gifts in Fortnum and Mason store in central London, Thursday, March 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Leon Neal, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands by a cross bearing a poppy, during the service of remembrance, at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. The annual service is a memorial to remember the members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she looks out during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday June 13, 2020. Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked with a smaller ceremony than usual this year, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen celebrates her 94th birthday this year. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Associated Press

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, for Monday June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three day state visit to Britain. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Associated Press

CORRECTS DATE TO 2012 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Queen Elizabeth II said Wednesday that Britain's government plans to finally reform the centuries-old House of Lords and introduce direct elections for members. Announcing the government's new legislative program in an opulent pageant of pomp and politics, the queen said planned laws would introduce a smaller, mainly upper elected chamber. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Associated Press

In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. The photograph at left shows The Queen and Prince Philip taken in 2007 at Broadlands to mark their Diamond wedding anniversary. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, where Truss was be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Thursday, April 9, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Associated Press

