Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony

The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.

The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.Photo by: WTVR

PHOTOS: Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony

close-gallery
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.
  • The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.

Share

The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial in honor of Virginia’s more than 700,000 Veterans and their families.WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next