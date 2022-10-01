PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Share Facebook

A section of the Pawleys Island pier was lost in the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

People walk past and look at a section of the Pawleys Island pier that was lost in the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Debris is wrapped around a post after the effects of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Sand dunes were eroded and debris has washed up from the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

People work to clear the debris after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Buddy Reed clears sea grass and debris from around the Pawleys Island House of Worship after Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

A child runs under a fallen tree from the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Department of Transportation crews work to clear the debris from the road after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Fee Stubblefield, left, and Julie Stubblefield walk off the island after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. They weathered the storm overnight on the island. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Police have closed the north causeway entrance after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Heavy equipment is trucked onto the island after the effects from Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

A surfer rides a wave during the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Folly Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

Waters from a rain-swollen pond cover grass and a foot path around Quarterman Park in North Charleston, S.C., after Hurricane Ian brought sheets of rain to the area. Earlier Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said there had been no reported deaths in the state associated with the storm, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) AP Photos

A sign warns against parking on grass at Quarterman Park in North Charleston, S.C., where waters from Hurricane Ian covered a footpath around a pond, as well as grassy areas and the root systems of Spanish moss-covered trees, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Earlier in the day, Gov. Henry McMaster said there had been no reported deaths in the state associated with the storm, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) AP Photos

A car drives through high water from the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

A bicyclist rides through the standing water as law enforcement blocks the intersection to traffic, during the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Folly Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

A good samaritan pulls a stuck motorists from the high water during the effects from Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photos

A tree felled by winds and rain from Hurricane Ian lies in the front yard of a home in North Charleston, S.C.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) AP Photos

Tony Rivera carries items recovered from his family's waterlogged car through receding flood waters still filling a street in the Harlem Heights neighborhood, three days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Businesses near the beach lie in ruins as others were completely swept away, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Nita Ross, 79, looks for clothes and personal items that she can salvage from amidst a mud-coated jumble of toppled furniture, in the bedroom of her mobile home in Sunshine Mobile Home Park, three days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Ross' home stayed on its foundations, unlike those of some of her neighbors, but storm flooding almost to the height of the ceiling destroyed most of her possessions and household items. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Nita Ross, 79, wades through receded flood waters and debris from other homes, to check on her mobile home for the first time since the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Sunshine Mobile Home Park in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Ross' home stayed on its foundations, unlike those of some of her neighbors, but storm flooding almost to the height of the ceiling destroyed most of her possessions and household items. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Rescue personnel lift a body recovered from Sanibel Island to a dock for transport to the medical examiner Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photos

A member of the US Army National Guard carries packages of bottled water at a drive-through distribution point handing out food, water, and ice to local residents in need, three days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Maria Zoltac, right, and her sister Susan, Zoltac, left, get comfortable with their dogs in the back of a pickup truck after being rescued from Sanibel Island Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photos

Holly Ciaglia, left, kisses her partner Evan Mackay after they found, then lost, and found again their unbroken bottle of champagne, bought to celebrate their new life in Fort Myers Beach, in the wreckage of Red Coconut RV Park, after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. After visiting Fort Myers Beach for 18 years, the couple had finally decided to move there for good, purchasing in Red Coconut three weeks ago. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

Dusty Hollar, 57, a cancer survivor who lives with chronic illness, carries the urn containing his father's ashes, as he recovers a few personal items from the mobile home that he shares with his 80-year-old mother in Sunshine Mobile Home Park, three days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The family's home stayed on its foundations, unlike those of some of their neighbors, but flooding almost to the height of their ceiling destroyed most of their possessions and household items. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photos

