PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm at 12:55 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Weather Atlantic
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Tropical Weather
Spectators photographs the rough flood waters at the Gulfport Municipal Marina as they watch the arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Tony Hilliard, left, and his family expose themselves to the elements as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
Portia Potyok, Bradley Darby
Local residents Portia Potyok, right, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Portia Potyok, Bradley Darby
Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Portia Potyok, Bradley Darby
Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: Eric Gay/AP
Tropical Weather Atlantic
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP
Tropical Weather
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Steve Helber/AP

