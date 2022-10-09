Watch Now
PHOTOS: Hunter's Moon rises, reaches peak illumination Sunday

A Hunter's moon is shining brightly. This Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, the full moon will reach its peak illumination. Check out these photos of the moon from here at home and around the world.

Washington Hunter's Moon A waxing Hunter's moon rises behind the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. On Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, the full moon will reach its peak illumination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: AP Photo Washington Hunter's Moon A waxing Hunter's moon rises behind the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. On Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, the full moon will reach its peak illumination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: AP Photo Washington Hunter's Moon A waxing Hunter's moon rises over Washington, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. On Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, the full moon will reach its peak illumination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: AP Photo Germany Hunters Moon Horses graze on a meadow that is slightly illuminated by the full moon in Wehrheim, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Hunter's Moon A full moon rises behind the Galata tower and Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Hunter's Moon A full moon rises behind the Galata tower and Camlica mosque, left, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Germany Hunters Moon Horses graze on a meadow that is slightly illuminated by the full moon in Wehrheim, Germany, early Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)Photo by: AP Photo Germany Hunters Moon Horses graze on a meadow that is slightly illuminated by the full moon in Wehrheim, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)Photo by: AP Photo Estonia Hunter's Moon A full moon behind buildings in downtown Tallinn, Estonia, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)Photo by: AP Photo Estonia Hunter's Moon A full moon rises behind buildings in Tallinn, Estonia, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Hunter's Moon A full moon rises behind the Galata tower and Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Hunter's Moon A full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo

