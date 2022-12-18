PHOTOS: 'Preventive conservation' at Venetian palace

Share Facebook

Restorer Alberto Marcon maps signs of decay on the 7,45x24,65-meter oil on canvas 'Il Paradiso' completed in 1592 by Venetian painters Jacopo Robusti, also known as Tintoretto, and his son Domenico in the Maggior Consiglio Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Doge's Palace, the heart of the political life of the Venetian Republic for centuries, is undergoing a major reconnaissance of its conservation status by the Fondazione Musei Civici of the municipality of Venice that includes the urgent restoration of its paintings and infrastructures, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Architect Arianna Abbate shows signs of decay on the 7,45x24,65-meter oil on canvas 'Il Paradiso' completed in 1592 by Venetian painters Jacopo Robusti, also known as Tintoretto, and his son Domenico in the Maggior Consiglio Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Doge's Palace, the heart of the political life of the Venetian Republic for centuries, is undergoing a major reconnaissance of its conservation status by the Fondazione Musei Civici of the municipality of Venice that includes the urgent restoration of its paintings and infrastructures, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Architect Arianna Abbate, left, is interviewed by The Associated Press on a scaffolding used to inspect the 7,45x24,65-meter oil on canvas 'Il Paradiso' completed in 1592 by Venetian painters Jacopo Robusti, also known as Tintoretto, and his son Domenico in the Maggior Consiglio Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Doge's Palace, the heart of the political life of the Venetian Republic for centuries, is undergoing a major reconnaissance of its conservation status by the Fondazione Musei Civici of the municipality of Venice that includes the urgent restoration of its paintings and infrastructures, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Restorer Romana Albini works, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the Consiglio dei Dieci Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, on the gilded carved wooden ceiling surrounding Jacopo D'Andrea's 1863 copy of Paolo Veronese's oil on canvas 'Jupiter Hurling Thunderbolts at the Vices', confiscated by the art commissars of Napoleon Bonaparte and removed to Paris in 1797. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Restorer Romana Albini maps the decay of Jacopo D'Andrea's 1863 copy of Paolo Veronese's oil on canvas 'Jupiter Hurling Thunderbolts at the Vices' in the Consiglio dei Dieci Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The painting was confiscated by the art commissars of Napoleon Bonaparte and removed to Paris in 1797. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Restorers Annalisa Tosatto, bottom, and Alice Chiodelli work at the conservation and study of ' The reward and a pair of putti', a 1590 painting by Venetian Renaissance artist Andrea Michieli known as Andrea Vicentino in a makeshift laboratory set up in the Venetian Doge's private chapel inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The 93x330 centimeters (approximately 36.6x130 inches) canvas was adorning the Grimani's Hall in the Doge's apartments of Palazzo Ducale. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Restorers Annalisa Tosatto, right, and Alice Chiodelli work at the conservation and study of ' The reward and a pair of putti', a 1590 painting by Venetian Renaissance artist Andrea Michieli known as Andrea Vicentino in a makeshift laboratory set up in the Venetian Doge's private chapel inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The 93x330 centimeters (approximately 36.6x130 inches) canvas was adorning the Grimani's Hall in the Doge's apartments of Palazzo Ducale. In the background Jacopo Sansovino's marble statue 'Madonna with child and angels'(1536-37). (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Restorer Alberto Marcon stands on a scaffolding to inspect the 7,45x24,65-meter oil on canvas 'Il Paradiso' completed in 1592 by Venetian painters Jacopo Robusti, also known as Tintoretto, and his son Domenico in the Maggior Consiglio Hall inside Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Doge's Palace, the heart of the political life of the Venetian Republic for centuries, is undergoing a major reconnaissance of its conservation status by the Fondazione Musei Civici of the municipality of Venice that includes the urgent restoration of its paintings and infrastructures, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

External view of the Palazzo Ducale in Venice, northern Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Doge's Palace, the heart of the political life of the Venetian Republic for centuries, is undergoing a major reconnaissance of its conservation status by the Fondazione Musei Civici of the municipality of Venice that includes the urgent restoration of its paintings and infrastructures, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

