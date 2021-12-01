Officials: Officer who shot, killed Donovon Lynch at Oceanfront acted in self-defense, no probable cause for charges

Timeline of events:



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney's office held a press conference to provide an update on the officer-involved shooting death of Donovon Lynch on Tuesday and announced the officer would not be charged, citing self defense.

Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by Virginia Beach Officer Solomon Simmons on March 26. The shooting has been under investigation ever since.

This press conference came months after Donovon Lynch’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city for $50 million. The city of Virginia Beach also filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit against them.

So far the investigation has revealed that Officer Simmons' body camera was off at the time of the shooting and that there have been conflicting witness statements about what happened that night.

During the press conference, officials say EMT moved Lynch's body away from the parking lot that was recently shot up. Officials say the body was not moved as a cover up, based on rumors hey said that have circulated.

Officials also played a recording of a witness statement. One witness said he saw Lynch cock his gun back and then the officer fired his shots. Lynch then yelled "I'm shot," according to officials.

Lynch's gun was found with one in the chamber at the scene. Police say there is no evidence that shows the gun was fired.

Officer Simmons said in his statement that Lynch was crouched down and began to raise up after the gun was cocked, causing concern for Officer Simmons.

Another witness told police he did not see the shooting but heard the shooting. He also rendered aid to Lynch.

The press conference also went into detail about any false assertions, such as another person being shot that night. Police say that is not true.

The Special Grand Jury released their report and found no probable cause to charge Officer Simmons in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch. The report found that the officer acted in justifiable self-defense for himself and others.

The report found no credible evidence that Lynch was shot by anyone but police. Simmons also released another statement following the Special Grand Jury's findings:

I am gratified that the Special Grand Jury confirmed my actions on March 26, 2021 to be entirely justified and am pleased to have my name cleared of any wrongdoing. The past eight months have been a trying time for me and my family, as I am sure it has been for the Lynch family. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about that night. As the Grand Jury’s report stated, I was placed in an incredibly chaotic situation, one that required me to make a difficult, split- second decision. My heart goes out to the Lynch family for their loss, and I will continue to pray for them as I have done every day since this happened. Solomon D. Simmons III

The special grand jury's written report was released to the public Tuesday, click here to read the entire report. The process took months and is considered another investigation on top of the investigation by State Police, according to officials.

The family called upon the Department of Justice to handle the investigation, but instead it was taken over by Virginia State Police.

The investigation into the death of Donovon Lynch is still ongoing.

Officials also added in the Tuesday update that the grand jury recommends that the Lynch family Attorney, Jeff Reichert, should be investigated for purgery. They did not comment further on this investigation other than to say that the court has entered an order to appoint a special prosecutor to this matter.

That same night of Lynch's death, 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, was shot and killed. Police said her death happened before the fatal officer-involved shooting of Lynch.

Months later, there are still no answers about who killed Deshayla Harris.

The Virginia Beach NAACP branch released a statement following the press release:

The Virginia Beach NAACP Branch is extremely disappointed with the decision of the Special Grand Jury regarding the death of Donovan Lynch on March 26, 2021. The reason given for no charges filed was Officer Solomon Simmons displayed Justifiable Self Defense of Himself and Defense of Others. We can categorically state that Donovan Lynch was not afforded the covering of Virginia’s Justifiable Self Defense Law during that evening.



Virginia law allows the use of self-defense where a person:



1. Reasonably believes



Ø Virginia Beach NAACP comment: By the video evidence, there were gunshots and chaos during that evening. It would not be a stretch to assume Mr. Lynch reasonably believed he was in imminent danger.



2. Is in imminent danger of an overt act



Ø Virginia Beach NAACP comment: We can understand if Mr. Lynch believed himself to be in imminent danger because of the sounds of gunfire heard on the video evidence. Again, See #1.



3. Threatening unlawful force, serious bodily harm, or death; and



Ø Virginia Beach NAACP comment: By the reporting during the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s update, Mr. Lynch was crouched/stooped/kneeled down by the bush as the gunfire and chaos ensued. If he believed, he was in imminent danger; he was accurate. As based on the reporting, Officer Simmons shot Mr. Lynch through the bushes. So, yes Mr. Lynch was in imminent danger of being shot.



4. Uses the amount of force reasonable in relation to the harm threatened.



Ø Virginia Beach NAACP comment: It would have been reasonable for Mr. Lynch to attempt to protect himself with his legally registered gun with the same amount of force that he believed he was threatened by. It would be reasonable to understand that Mr. Lynch was no match for an officer who did not identify himself or where there is no reported evidence that Mr. Lynch was aware the officer was in a position to feel threatened or that the officer felt others were threatened.



It did not take 120 hours of body cam footage and 40-60 interviews of those who were in the parking lot area that night and the death of Donovan Lynch for Virginia Beach African-American citizens to know that the same rules and privileges that others are afforded are not to be asserted or used by African-Americans. Even if our life depends on it. The branch looks forward to results of the Independent Citizen Review Board.



In closing, when is it justifiable for an African-American man to protect himself?





