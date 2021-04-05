Watch
North Carolina ferry service says it needs to hire more crew

Gerry Broome/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A ferry with cars traveling from Ocracoke Island docks in Hatteras, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2010. An evacuation of Ocracoke is underway as Hurricane Earl approaches the North Carolina Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 15:12:25-04

OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- The North Carolina ferry service that carries passengers to the Outer Banks is facing a shortage of deck hands, seamen and captains.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that there’s often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year the service needs to fill an expanded summer schedule.

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees.

But he said that people could simply be choosing other careers. North Carolina has a system of 22 ferries on seven routes. About 2 million people ride the vessels each year.

The ferry service needs roughly 20 more employees.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
