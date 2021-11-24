HENRICO Co., Va. - A Chesapeake man has been charged with sex trafficking.

Charles Cranston Jr., 45, faces a felony charge of sex trafficking to receive money. The Navy has confirmed to News 3 that Cranston is a Navy officer.

We reached out to the Navy for comment on the arrest, and they responded:

“We can confirm Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston was taken into custody by the Henrico Police Department on Nov. 18. The Navy takes this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. For questions regarding the investigation, please contact the Henrico Police Department.”

According to documents obtained by News 3, law enforcement alleges the incident took place in Henrico County around November 2.

He was booked into the Henrico County Jail on November 18, where he is being held without bond. Henrico Police say Cranston was arrested at a Norfolk base.

The Henrico County Police Division’s VICE Unit is leading the investigation, which began in early November. Detectives assigned to the case are working alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Currently, details on the case are limited as police are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation.

His next court date, a status hearing, is on December 10.

