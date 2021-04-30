Watch
YouTube TV removed from Roku devices amid Google contract dispute

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. To get a full slate of programming, TV watchers may soon have to subscribe to several services instead of just one or two. Among those options will be services like Netflix and Hulu that offer a wide range of video from a variety of sources; cable-like "skinny bundles" such as FuboTV, Sling and YouTube TV that offer a variety of live channels; and channel- or network-specific services like Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Apr 30, 2021
The connection between YouTube TV and Roku has been ended.

YouTube confirmed that Roku removed YouTube TV after Google ended its contract with the television streaming service.

"An update for our members: Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Roku," YouTube announced on Twitter. "We continue to offer Roku the opportunity to renew the YouTube TV deal under the existing reasonable terms."

According to CBS News, a Roku spokesperson said the company was "disappointed" with Google allowing the contract to lapse.

On Friday, Google said in a blog post that it began negotiating with Roku, hoping to renew the contract under the same terms as it has in the past.

According to Google, Roku wanted to renegotiate the usage terms for YouTube TV and its app and make changes on YouTube that would have limited the ability to update, fix or add new features to the app.

