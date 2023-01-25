Walmart giving raises to new, current employees

Some Walmart employees may be getting a raise. In a memo to employees, John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the company is taking numerous steps to invest in employees, including by offering raises to current and new associates.

"We expect these raises will bring our U.S. average hourly wage to more than $17.50," he said.

The raises are expected to be reflected on workers' March 2 paychecks.

The pay rate varies by location— with some associates expected to earn as much as $19 per hour.

In addition to increased wages, Walmart said it is investing in other programs to benefit workers.

It is adding new degree and certificate programs to its education program. Furner said the program covers 100% of tuition and fees.

The company said it's also expanding its program that pays for supply chain associates to earn their commercial driver's license and become Walmart truck drivers. They can earn up to $110,000 in their first year, Furner said.

Walmart is the largest employer in the U.S. with nearly 2 million associates.