Voting underway as Iowa Democrats choose a nominee

Voting is underway in Iowa as Democrats in the state are the first in the nation to cast ballots in this year's presidential election.

Polling would suggest that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden are the two most likely to win, but polling for the Iowa caucuses is generally a tough barometer.

The reason is because of caucus rules, which require a candidate at caucus sites to be viable by collecting at least 15% of the vote. If a candidate does not win 15% at a caucus site, supporters of that candidate will be asked to support to a viable candidate or abstain. It is possible that candidates who first poll below 15% could gather voters from other non-viable candidates to cobble together enough support to make a candidate viable.

For Monday's Iowa Caucus, a total of 41 national delegates will be up for grabs. The Democrats divvy delegates in a proportional basis, meaning with a wide-open field, it is likely that a candidate will not receive a majority of the delegates on Monday.

But with Iowa representing the first votes cast in the nomination process, it is important to do well for fundraising and momentum purposes.

Eight days after Iowa, the candidates go to New Hampshire in hopes of winning as many of the state's 24 pledged delegates as possible. There, Sanders has held a modest lead in the polls.

Some have criticized the long-established process of giving Iowa and New Hampshire outsized roles in the Democrats' nominating process given the states' lack of diversity. Both states have populations that are more than 90% white. The population of the United States is 73% white, according to Census figures.

Meanwhile, a handful of Iowa Republicans showed up to caucus sites on Monday, as President Donald Trump easily won the state's caucues. Trump faced token opposition from former Congressman Joe Walsh and Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld.