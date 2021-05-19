Trump Organization reportedly being criminally investigated in New York

The Trump Organization is being criminally investigated in New York.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James told CNN and the Washington Examiner that their investigation "is no longer purely civil in nature" and they along with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are investigating them "in a criminal capacity."

According to the Washington Examiner, James and Vance Jr. are investigating possible bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President Donald Trump and the organization.

In February, Trump said the probing by James and Vance Jr. was a witch hunt and denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a "new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs."