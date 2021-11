A trick-or-treater ruined Halloween for people in a Massachusetts neighborhood.

He was caught on camera snatching an entire bowl of candy out of the hands of a homeowner.

"Oh my God," the homeowner is heard saying as the trick-or-treater ran off with the candy.

Sharon police say the masked trick-or-treater stole entire bowls of candy from multiple homes.

They are asking the community to come forward with any information about the trick-or-treater.