Stephen King says he’s quitting Facebook because of how the social media platform handles misinformation.

In his announcement on Twitter, the best-selling author also said he’s not confident in the company’s ability to protect the privacy of its users.

“I'm quitting Facebook,” wrote King. “Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy.”

The writer’s Facebook has since been deleted.

King said fans can keep up with him and his corgi Molly, aka “The Thing of Evil,” on Twitter.

King joins a large group of people that are scrutinizing Facebook for allowing politicians to run false ads.

As for Twitter, it announced in October that it would stop accepting political ads.