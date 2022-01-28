SOLD! RBG’s book collection sells for $2.35 million

The auction on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal book collection ended Thursday.

It sold for a total of more than $2.35 million, according to Bonhams.

The late Supreme Court Justice’s personal library included a signed copy of “My Life on on the Road” by Gloria Steinem, as well as a copy of the Harvard Law Review, and other law-school textbooks and literary classics.

The copy of the 1957-58 Harvard Law Review sold for more than $100,000.

The book is from the year Ginsburg served as editor on the Review.

The book also has her name, “Ruth B. Ginsburg” imprinted in gilt on the spine.

Another book contained a personal copy of her writings and speeches.

It sold for more than $81,000.

The political icon passed away in September of 2020 in her home in Washington, D.C.

She was 87 years old.