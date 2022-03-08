Zelenskyy: Ukraine 'will not give up'

LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.K. Parliament Tuesday that his country would fight Russia’s invasion to the end.

“We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight till the end — at sea, in the air — we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost," Zelenskyy said.

The speech evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill's stirring “never surrender” speech during the darkest days of World War II.

Speaking by video from Ukraine to a packed House of Commons chamber, Zelenskyy urged Britain to increase sanctions on Russia and to recognize Russia as “a terrorist country.”

The address was the first time a foreign leader was allowed to speak in the House of Commons. Screens and simultaneous translation headsets were set up in the House of Commons so lawmakers could hear him.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation for the speech.