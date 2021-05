Police respond to report of active shooter situation at Green Bay casino

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Authorities are responding to a Green Bay casino after receiving a report of an active shooter situation.

The Oneida Nation confirmed the shooting situation at the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive on Saturday.

At this time, it's unclear how if anyone has been injured or killed in the Wisconsin shooting.

There's an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available. — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) May 2, 2021

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the Appleton Police Department, the Kaukauna Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

A message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 172 is closed between County GE and Packerland Drive as a result of the shooting. All lanes are blocked in both directions, according to the WisDOT alert.

The casino has said all of its locations will also be closed until further notice.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

