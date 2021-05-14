Man tells security at Joint Base Andrews he has a bomb; no device has been found

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.D. — A man drove up to the main gates at Joint Base Andrews Friday evening and told security forces he had a bomb in his car. No explosive device was found, and the man was taken into custody.

The car was checked by an explosive ordnance disposal robot, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and an EOD officer wearing a protective suit, and they "did not find anything relevant" the base said in a release.

The main gate was closed during the incident.

The man was questioned by base security and other law enforcement partners.

Joint Base Andrews is located in Maryland and serves as a base for both the Air Force and Navy. It is the home base of Air Force One.