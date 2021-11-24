P&G recalls spray-on Old Spice, Secret antiperspirants after detecting cancer-causing chemical

Procter & Gamble announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Old Spice and Secret spray-on antiperspirants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The antiperspirant was sold in stores nationwide and online.

The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the spray-on products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.

While P&G says customers should not use the affected products, they noted that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the antiperspirants is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The company clarified that it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution" and has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

P&G has directed stores to remove the affected products from shelves, and anyone who has purchased the deodorants included in the recalls should throw the products away.

The company also says it will "offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted" by the recall. To learn how to get reimbursement, visit Old Spice's or Secret's website, or call P&G's Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

See a full list of affected products below. The recall includes all of the deodorants below that have an expiry date between now and September 2023.

UPC Description 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ 037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ 037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz 037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz 037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

