Kylie Jenner testifies she warned her brother, expressed concerns about Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner testified that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about dating Blac Chyna, because she heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent.

Jenner testified in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday that her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Tyga, who had previously dated Chyna, had told him dark stories about her and even displayed a scar from a knife wound she had given him. Chyna, the former star of the reality show "Rob & Chyna," is suing four members of the Kardashian family for defamation.

She says they forced the cancellation of her show.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” 24-year-old Jenner said in a Los Angeles courtroom. She said her brother didn’t listen to her warnings and continued with the relationship.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April of 2016, and then Chyna was pregnant in May. They launched their reality show in September and had a daughter, Dream, in November.

In December, the couple had an all-night celebration after their show was approved for a second season. That turned into a bitter fight.

That dispute, and how violent it may have become, was central in testimony from both Chyna and from Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner. Chyna said she was just being playful when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around her fiancé’s neck and grabbed his gun. Kris Jenner, who didn't witness the fight, testified while crying, that she believed Chyna tried to “murder” her son.