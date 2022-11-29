Watch Now
IRS warns of scams during National Tax Security Awareness Week

The Internal Revenue Service is focusing on tax security ahead of tax filing season.
Posted at 11:30 PM, Nov 28, 2022
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning tax payers about various scams that can occur during the week that begins with Cyber Monday sales.

The IRS is observing the agency's 7th annual National Tax Security Awareness Week and is offering advice to people about various scams including text scams and "smishing."

The term refers to text scams that are said to be prevalent this time of year.

In a statement the IRS, said, "With holiday shopping starting and the 2023 tax season quickly approaching, many people will be using laptops and personal devices to share sensitive financial information."

Doug O'Donnell, the IRS's acting commissioner, said, "In the months ahead, these same devices will be used to complete millions of tax returns by both taxpayers and tax professionals, making the holiday season the perfect time to take steps to protect your valuable information and watch out for scams."

The IRS says shoppers to use sites that begin with https. Do not shop using unsecured public Wi-Fi, the IRS says.

Also, use strong and unique passwords for accounts, the agency says.

More tips are on the IRS website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
