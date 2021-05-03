Watch
Intruder reportedly causes security issue at CIA headquarters

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 03, 2021
Law enforcement officials were at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on Monday due to a reported security issue.

According to ABC News' Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson, an ambulance rushed from CIA headquarters with a police escort after reporters heard "13 loud bangs."

NBC News reported that an intruder tried to make their way through the gates but was stopped by armed guards.

According to NBC News, no shots were fired, and CIA security officers negotiated with the person who remained in their vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, so keep checking back for more updates.

