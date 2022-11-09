Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis projected to win reelection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to win reelection. The Associated Press made the projection around 8 p.m. Eastern.

DeSantis is expected to beat his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, by a wide margin.

DeSantis was first elected to office in 2018, narrowly beating Democrat Andrew Gillium.

The Florida governor is considered a potential 2024 presidential nominee. During a debate with Crist last month, DeSantis would not commit to serving a full four-year term as governor.

The DeSantis victory is not a surprise for many political observers. Florida has continued to favor Republicans much more over the last decade.