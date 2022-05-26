Watch
Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

CNN Newswire<br/>
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 26, 2022
Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande.

The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again

A public safety alert went out to people in Albuquerque on Thursday that said trails in the area remain closed as "fire operations continue."

Officials said the fire has burned 30 acres on both sides of the river.

The cause of the fire hasn't been reported. It was first spotted by officers patrolling the area on an airboat.

Albuquerque, like much of the southwest, is facing extreme drought conditions.

