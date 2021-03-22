Menu

Dozens of towns isolated by rising flood waters in Australia, thousands forced to evacuate

Rick Rycroft/AP
An abandoned excavator still has its flashing warning light working as it is engulfed by water from the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Monday, March 22, 2021. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia's most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:36:21-04

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues.

Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced.

Rain is forecast to continue until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

