Djokovic advances to US Open final for chance to win calendar Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic will attempt to become the first man to win the calendar Grand Slam in more than 50 years.

Djokovic booked his spot in the U.S. Open final with a five-set win over Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic dropped the first set but bounced back to win the next two.

Zverev would claim the fourth set, but the world No. 1 was too much in the fifth.

Djokovic will take on world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year, is seeking his 21st grand slam of his career.

With a victory, Djokovic would break the tie between him Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with the most grand slams of any man in history.

He would also achieve the calendar Grand Slam, which Nadal nor Federer have ever accomplished.

The last man to win the calendar Grand Slam was Rod Laver in 1969.