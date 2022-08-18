Watch Now
Disneyland raises prices on annual passes

Sleeping Beauty Castle
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
Aug 18, 2022
Disneyland's "Magic Key" annual passes can now be renewed— at an increased price.

The passes are offered in four tiers, each with different perks. "Inspire" is the top tier at $1,599. It's followed by "Believe" at $1,099, "Enchant" at $699 and "Imagine" at $449.

The "Enchant" pass is for Southern California residents only.

The prices are between $50 and $200 more than last year, according to USA TODAY.

The annual passes are not available to everyone. Disney says people who held "Magic Key" passes last year are the only ones eligible to renew this year.

