Coast Guard rescues 7 people after boat struck by lightning

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Several people were rescued off the Florida coast over the weekend after their boat was struck by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning hit.

Scripps affiliate WFTS reported the boat was carrying two men and five women, one of whom was pregnant.

According to NBC News, the boat was about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater for a fishing tournament Saturday and was heading back to shore when a storm rolled through.

NBC reported that a Coast Guard helicopter flew for two hours to rescue the seven people out of the boat.

Officials say no one was hurt.