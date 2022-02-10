Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Arizona authorities investigating reports of a plane down in Buckeye

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:30:41-05

Authorities in Arizona are investigating reports of a plane down in Buckeye near a development area of the city.

The Associated Press reported that police began receiving calls around 11 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The crash likely involved a plane from Luke Air Force Base Glendale, but a public affairs officer would not confirm the information to the AP.

A senior airman at Luke, Dominic Tyler told the news outlet that they "are still gathering information."

The AP contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, but a spokesman referred all the calls to the base.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.