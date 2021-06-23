SCOTUS: School violated student's freedom of speech by punishing her over Snapchat rant

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that a Pennsylvania school district violated a student's free speech after she used explicit language regarding the school's cheerleading squad on Snapchat.

In an 8 to 1 decision, the court ruled in favor of the cheerleader, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the majority opinion and Justice Clarence Thomas writing the lone dissent.

The case involved a high school cheerleader who did not make the varsity squad. Frustrated, she posted a vulgar message about the team to Snapchat while off-campus and after school hours.

When coaches found out about the student's message, they suspended her from competing with the junior varsity team.

In the ruling, the court held that in this instance, the school was not permitted to act upon the student's off-campus speech.

