Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city.”

A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded.

This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, left, and Jason Rivera. The two officers were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)

The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.

The city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest the rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.”

Funeral services for 22-year-old Rivera were being still being finalized Sunday.