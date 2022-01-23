Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city.”
A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.
Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded.
The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
The city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest the rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.”
Funeral services for 22-year-old Rivera were being still being finalized Sunday.