Woman recalls life-changing mishap on Fourth of July: ‘It can go bad really quick'

NEWTON, Iowa -- An Iowa woman who lost vision in her right eye from a fireworks accident is sharing her story as a warning to others celebrating the Fourth of July.

Lisa Dickerson's life changed dramatically five years ago when a bottle rocket misfired and struck her in the face.

"It can go bad really quick," Dickerson told CBS News' Jarred Hill.

The mother of two was shooting bottle rockets with her family when one malfunctioned, causing others to tip over.

"I actually thought it was done, and there was still one left on the ground that was on its side," Dickerson recalled. "So when I went to turn around, the last one came and hit me right in the face, right in the eye."

Despite multiple surgeries, Dickerson lost vision in her right eye.

"I can't see anything over here," Dickerson said.

Dr. Erin Shriver, an ophthalmologist at the University of Iowa who treated Dickerson, explained the severity of her injuries.

"She developed significant scarring on the surface of the eye to the point where she can't see through the eye anymore, and is severely disfigured," Shriver said.

A 2022 study by the University of Iowa Health Care found a fourfold increase in firework-related eye injuries in the years after they were legalized in Iowa in 2017.

"After that first Fourth of July, we actually had to call in residents who are on vacation, and we had an all-hands-on-deck anyone who's in town," Shriver said.

To protect your eyes when using fireworks, experts recommend keeping a bucket of water and fire extinguisher nearby. Be cautious when investigating fireworks that don't go off – wait at least 20 minutes, then soak the faulty firework in water for 20 minutes before throwing it away. Consider wearing protective goggles.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 15% of all fireworks-related injuries affect the eyes.

"Even if you are careful... it's still a risk. It's a firework," Dickerson said.

