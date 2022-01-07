Watch
Wizards announcer apologizes to Houston's Porter for comment

Luis M. Alvarez/AP
Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr., front second from right in front, celebrates with his teammates after making the game-winning 3-point shot in the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:53:53-05

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor has apologized for a reference to Houston player Kevin Porter Jr.’s father during Wednesday night’s television broadcast.

After Porter made a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to beat the Wizards Consor said: “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Porter’s father reportedly pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenager in 1993.

Consor said he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter.

A video of Consor’s call was posted on Twitter and was retweeted by LeBron James, who expressed his displeasure.

