Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Wildfire burns 500 acres near the Outer Banks

275493896_335935438576669_2561644037637964734_n.png
John Cook, NCFS
275493896_335935438576669_2561644037637964734_n.png
275501927_335935345243345_63489525234799522_n.png
275583119_335879268582286_1928866865440519778_n.png
Posted at 6:18 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 06:23:18-05

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A wildfire in northeastern North Carolina near the Outer Banks had burned 500 acres of land by Tuesday afternoon, and had started to spread to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County.

Refuge firefighters and equipment are assisting N.C. Forest Service in fighting the "Jackson Road Wildfire."

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said they began receiving calls about a strong smell of smoke as early at Tuesday morning.

"We have received multiple phone calls to the station regarding a strong smell of smoke. There is an active wildland fire at the Dare County Bombing Range that NC Forestry Service is actively fighting causing the smell of smoke on Roanoke Island and surrounding areas," the department said.

According to NC Forest Service Incident Commander John C. Cook, rain is expected to big a huge help in containing the fire.

"Things are looking better. We're getting good containment around it. Rain coming tonight it's going to be a big help," Cook states.

As of Tuesday, the wildfire on Jackson Road was about 40% contained, according to North Carolina Forest Service.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.