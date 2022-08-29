Watch Now
Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot during armed robbery in Washington

Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 21:25:42-04

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, officials with the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they were on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

