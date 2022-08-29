Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot during armed robbery in Washington

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, officials with the NFL team said Sunday night.
The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
D.C. police reported a shooting in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m.
Police said they were on the lookout for two possible suspects.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.
I was just talking to Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson about how the BEST was yet to come. It makes me sick to my stomach to see this happen to him. Praying for a quick recovery @BrianR_4 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 29, 2022
