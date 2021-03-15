Virginia ranks 7th best state to live in US

Virginia came in at number seven for the best state to live in, according to a recent U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & world recently released its 2021 Best States rankings, which they say analyzes how well states serve their residents in a variety of ways amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the second time in a row, Washington has been ranked as the best state in the nation. Virginia ranked seventh and North Carolina came in at 13.

The data is based on the state’s health care, education, economy, infrastructure, its public safety, fiscal stability, and the opportunity it affords its residents. U.S. News added data related to the pandemic to this years report.

Virginia ranked in the top 25 for all categories except infrastructure, giving it the average to rank seventh. The Commonwealth was rated top 10 for the opportunity and crime category, according to U.S. News report.

According to U.S. News, the worst state to live in is Louisiana.

Take a look at the top 15 states to live in below:

U.S. News

To check out the full report, click here.